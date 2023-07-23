Five held for possessing illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five accused for possessing illegal arms and recovered arms, ammunition from them during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police recovered one pistol of 30 bore each from Usman and Jahangir.

Similarly, Bani police held Umar Zahoor and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession.Wah Cantt police rounded up two accused Faizan and Zamir Hussain and recovered 560 rounds of SMG from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said strict action will be continued against illegal arms holders without any discrimination.