Five held for possessing illegal arms during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition, and bullets from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Gujjar Khan police recovered one 30 bores pistol from Nasir.

Similarly, Jatali police held Qasim and recovered one 30 bores pistol from his possession.

While Rawat police recovered one 12 bores rifle from Rafaqat.

Following the operation, city police recovered 20 rounds of a 30 bores pistol from Najam and six rounds of 30 bores pistol from Muhammad Ali. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that actions will be continued against those who possessed illegal weapons.