Five held for possessing illegal arms, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and liquor from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Pirwadhi police recovered one 30-bore pistol from an accused Ismail.

Similarly, Taxila police held Aziz and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

While New Town police recovered 04 litres of liquor from Asher.

Following the operation, RA Bazar police recovered 05 litres of liquor from an accused Shehbaz.

Whereas, Dhamyal police recovered 05 litres of liquor from Nasir.

Police have registered separate cases against all accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown against illegal arms holders, and liquor suppliers would continue.