Five held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in their crackdown against illegal weapons, rounded up five accused from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Airport police held four accused including Bilal Sharif, Mohsin Ali, Sherbaz and Sharjeel and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

While Taxila police arrested one Adil for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.