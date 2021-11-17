UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

Five held for possessing illegal weapons

The Rawalpindi Police, in their crackdown against illegal weapons, rounded up five accused from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in their crackdown against illegal weapons, rounded up five accused from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Airport police held four accused including Bilal Sharif, Mohsin Ali, Sherbaz and Sharjeel and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

While Taxila police arrested one Adil for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila All From Airport

Recent Stories

DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

3 minutes ago
 Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU h ..

Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU headquarters

3 minutes ago
 Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to o ..

Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to overseas Pakistanis

3 minutes ago
 Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migrat ..

Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migration Crisis Has Sense

3 minutes ago
 UK Home Minister Blames 'Dysfunctional' Asylum Sys ..

UK Home Minister Blames 'Dysfunctional' Asylum System Over Liverpool Bombing - R ..

3 minutes ago
 IAEA Сhief to Meet With Iran's Officials During V ..

IAEA Сhief to Meet With Iran's Officials During Visit to Tehran on Nov 22 - Rep ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.