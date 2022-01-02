UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered weapons during crackdown from their possession.

Chontra police arrested three accused namely Zavid, Habibullah and Tahirullah besides recovering three pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni police nabbed Rehmatullah and Mohammad Atiq and recovered two pistols of 30 bore from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.

More Stories From Pakistan

