Five held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Naseerabad police arrested two accused Sajid Mehmood and Ali Raza besides recovering 2 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held two accused Tanveer Ahmed and Ehsanul Haq and recovered 2 pistols of 30 bore from the accused.

While, Mandra police nabbed Muhammad Adil and recovered one 09mm pistol from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown against illegal arms and aerial firing would continue.