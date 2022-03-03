UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rata Amral police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zubair Iqbal and same police arrested Muhammad Tanveer and recovered dagger from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Hasnain. while, Naseerabad Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Osama Ishtiaq.

Airport Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Waqas.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against the criminals without any discrimination.

