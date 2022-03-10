UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Five held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during operation here Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during operation here Thursday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Ratta Amral police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Sohail.

Similarly, Cantt police held Ata Ullah and recovered 01 pistol 30 from his possession while, Jatli police recovered 12 bore rifle from Muhammad Ramzan.

Saddar Barooni Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Shehzad. Following operation, Chuntra Police arrested Azhar Iqbal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed appreciated performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against such criminals.

