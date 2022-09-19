UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Sadiqabad police arrested two arm holders Mujahid and Tahir Pervez and recovered two pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines police recovered one pistol of 30 bore from Noman Ejaz. While, Taxila police recovered one pistol of 30 bore from Ali Rehman.

Following the operation, Kalar Syedan police held Tashfeen and recovered recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operation would continue against those carrying illegal arms and weapons.

CPO made it clear that it was the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

