Five Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arm and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, police station city arrested Saddique and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Race Course police recovered 1 pistol of 9mm from Amir and same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Rashid.

While, Wah Cantt police arrested Osama and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Chuntra police held Faizan and recovered 1 riffle of MP5 from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown would be continued against possessing illegal weapons.

