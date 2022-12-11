UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Five held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Kahuta police recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from Gulzar and the same police recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from Azmat.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from Fahad.

While, Naseerabad police held Javed and recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from his possession.

New Town police arrested Osama and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the crackdown will be accelerated against those possessing illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Same Kahuta Saddar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

12 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

22 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

22 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

22 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.