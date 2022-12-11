Five held for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Kahuta police recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from Gulzar and the same police recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from Azmat.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from Fahad.

While, Naseerabad police held Javed and recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore from his possession.

New Town police arrested Osama and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the crackdown will be accelerated against those possessing illegal weapons.