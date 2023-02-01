UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

February 01, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

Naseerabad police held Rafqat and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested Ihsam and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While Dhamyal police arrested Zain and recovered 01 rifle 223 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Rawat police recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from Ibrahim.

Chontra police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Ahsan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that strict action will be continued against those who possess illegal weapons.

