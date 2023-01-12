UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The police arrested five illegal arm holders, drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Pirwadhi police arrested 2 accused Irfan and Munir and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police held Riasat and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

The same police nabbed Gul Bahar and recovered 320 gram of charas from his possession.

Following operation, Dhamyal police arrested Aamir Sohail and recovered 260 gram of charas from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

THe divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that action would be continued against such criminals possessing illegal weapons.

