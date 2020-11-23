Five held for refilling gas cylinders illegally

Police have arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol openly here on Monday, informed a police spokesma

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol openly here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Barooni police have also confiscated material and instruments from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Ayaz, Inayatullah, Faizan, Mati-ur-Rehman and Yasir.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them.