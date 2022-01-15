UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Refilling Gas Cylinders Illegally

Published January 15, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol openly on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police held Bilal Younus and recovered gas cylinders and other refilling equipment from his possession.

Following the operation, the Pirwadhi police arrested Nizam Khan for illegally refilling gas cylinders and recovered refilling equipment from his custody.

During the operation, two accused Wasim Yousuf and Usman Raza were arrested for illegally refilling gas cylinders by Chuntra police while Rafat Ali was arrested for openly selling petrol.

Police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer Sajid Kayani appreciated the police teams and stated that action against law-breaking elements would be continued.

