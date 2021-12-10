UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Refilling Gas Illegally

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:23 PM

Five held for refilling gas illegally

Atleast five persons were held for refilling gas here on Friday and seized filling instruments from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Atleast five persons were held for refilling gas here on Friday and seized filling instruments from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Kotli Sattain police conducted raid and arrested namely Muhammad Aqeel, Muhammad Anees, Ihtsam, Nauman Ullah and Nabeel Abid on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.

