Five Held For Refilling Gas Illegally, Selling Petrol

January 11, 2022

Police have arrested five accused for refilling gas and selling petrol illegally here Tuesday from different areas of the city

According to police spokesman, Westridge police held Qaiser Abbas and Anwar Ali for filling gas illegally.

Similarly, Saddar Baroooni police held Aqib Ali and Latif and recovered cylinders and refilling equipment from their possession while Kalar Syedan police nabbed Sajid Mohammad, who was openly selling petrol.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

