Five held for refilling gas illegally, selling petrol

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five accused for refilling gas and selling petrol illegally here Tuesday from different areas of the city.

According to police spokesman, Westridge police held Qaiser Abbas and Anwar Ali for filling gas illegally.

Similarly, Saddar Baroooni police held Aqib Ali and Latif and recovered cylinders and refilling equipment from their possession while Kalar Syedan police nabbed Sajid Mohammad, who was openly selling petrol.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.