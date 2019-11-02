UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Held For Running Illegal Bus/van Terminals In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:46 PM

Five held for running illegal bus/van terminals in Multan

A team of district Regional Transport Authority (RTA) arrested five persons and impounded 14 vehicles for running illegal bus and van terminals in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A team of district Regional Transport Authority (RTA) arrested five persons and impounded 14 vehicles for running illegal bus and van terminals in the city.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari launched a crackdown on extortionists and illegal van and bus terminals at Vehari Chowk on Saturday.

A case has been registered with Mumtazabad police station.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicles RTA Van Vehari

Recent Stories

Principal PGMI appreciates research by neuro docto ..

48 seconds ago

NASA Launches Cygnus Cargo Ship to International S ..

50 seconds ago

EPD launches smog awareness campaign

52 seconds ago

12 injured in bus-mini truck collision in Multan

1 minute ago

Foreign Minister's cousin laid to rest

5 minutes ago

Hyderabad Model Criminal Court convicts 2 persons ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.