Five held for running illegal bus/van terminals in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A team of district Regional Transport Authority ( RTA ) arrested five persons and impounded 14 vehicles for running illegal bus and van terminals in the city.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari launched a crackdown on extortionists and illegal van and bus terminals at Vehari Chowk on Saturday.

A case has been registered with Mumtazabad police station.