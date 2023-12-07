Open Menu

Five Held For Running Illegal LPG, Petrol Agencies

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police, in an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies, conducted raids and arrested five accused.

According to the police spokesman on Thursday, the Wah Cantt police rounded up two accused namely Attique and Habib and recovered petrol from their possession.

Gungmandi police in their ongoing operation against illegal LPG agencies conducted a raid and netted an accused, Khalid. Police also confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets from their possession.

Rattaamral police held an accused, Muhammad Shah and recovered 190 liters petrol from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

