UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Held For Selling Petrol, Gas Refilling Illegally In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:12 PM

Five held for selling petrol, gas refilling illegally in Rawalpindi

Police have rounded up arrested six persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have rounded up arrested six persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Naseerabad police during a course of action apprehended Shouket Ali, Muhammad Kafayat Usama, Asif Nawaz, Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Junaid on the charges of filling gas and selling petrol illegally and recovered gas felling instrument instruments and 60 litres of petrol from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and sent them behind the bars.

Meanwhile, City Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol illegally.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Business Gas All From

Recent Stories

Russia Has No Aim to Dominate in Space, Pursues St ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo to visit UN to trigger Iran sanctions 'snap ..

2 minutes ago

Kamala Harris, the 'Momala' of her blended America ..

2 minutes ago

German shares lose 1.14 pct at start of trading

2 minutes ago

At Least 8 Civilians Killed by Attacks in Afghanis ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Foreign Minister Thanks US for Support ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.