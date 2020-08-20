Five held for selling petrol, gas refilling illegally in Rawalpindi

Police have rounded up arrested six persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have rounded up arrested six persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Naseerabad police during a course of action apprehended Shouket Ali, Muhammad Kafayat Usama, Asif Nawaz, Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Junaid on the charges of filling gas and selling petrol illegally and recovered gas felling instrument instruments and 60 litres of petrol from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and sent them behind the bars.

Meanwhile, City Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol illegally.