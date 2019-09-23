Five held for sexually abusing four children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested five accused on the charge of sexually abusing four children in Sammundri.

According to a spokesman of Tarkhani Police Station, Liaqat Ali, resident of Chak No 222-GB reported that accused Mohsan and Ahad had sexually abused his 15-year-old son when he went to a shop in the locality.

When the police investigated the incident, three more cases of child abuse came to surface.

The police arrested five accused for their involvement in the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Akram visited Chak No.222-GB and held a meeting with notables of the area. He also met the family members of the victims and assured them that they would be provided justice at all costs.

The CPO constituted a team comprising of SSP Sadar, DSP Sammundri, SHO Tarkhani and SHO Women Police Station under the supervision of the SSP Investigation to probe the matter.