Five Held For Supplying Drugs In Defence Area, Drugs, Arms Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Five held for supplying drugs in Defence area, drugs, arms recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday arrested five accused involved in drug supply in posh locality of Defence and other areas of the city and recovered huge quantity of drugs, arms and ammunition from their possession.

The accused identified as Khayal Muhammad, Abdul Hameed, Zarnawaz, Irfan and Zakir during initial interrogation, revealed that they used to smuggle drugs from Gwadar and Quetta to Karachi, said a news release.

In a joint intelligence based operation with police, the para-military force also recovered 93 kg hashish, 300 grams heroin, 800 grams marijuana, two vehicles, an air gun, a 12-bore shotgun and two 30-bore pistols with rounds from possession of arrested accused.

All apprehended accused along with recovered drugs, arms and ammo had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

