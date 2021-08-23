UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Teasing Woman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Millat Town police on Monday arrested five people for allegedly teasing a woman and torturing her husband near Bhatta stop, Sheikhupura road.

The accused were identified as Aqib Ali, Muhammad Anees, Usama Nazir, Usman and Sanaullah.

Police said the accused had harassed a woman namely Gulnaz and tortured her husband Muzammal, residents of Chak No 202-RB Bhaiwala on Sunday night.

On the report of victim, Millat Town police arrested the accused after registering a case against them.

Further investigation was underway.

