Five Held For Teasing Woman
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Millat Town police on Monday arrested five people for allegedly teasing a woman and torturing her husband near Bhatta stop, Sheikhupura road.
The accused were identified as Aqib Ali, Muhammad Anees, Usama Nazir, Usman and Sanaullah.
Police said the accused had harassed a woman namely Gulnaz and tortured her husband Muzammal, residents of Chak No 202-RB Bhaiwala on Sunday night.
On the report of victim, Millat Town police arrested the accused after registering a case against them.
Further investigation was underway.