Five Held For Transporting Kites

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Five held for transporting kites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Police on Thursday arrested five people for transporting kites and recovered

kites and twine from their possession.

According to police, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested four motorcyclists

near Batalvi CNG, Chohrr Majra, Chishtia Chowk and arrested Usama, Faizan

Iqbal, and Asif and recovered 85 string rolls and 60 kites from them.

Separately, Millat Town police arrested a kite supplier Tanveer Ahmed and

recovered dozens of kites from his possession near tv booster on Millat Road.

Cases have been registered.

