Five held for using mobile phone, displaying weapon at polling stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan police have arrested five persons for using mobile phones as the police imposed ban on bringing mobile phones in polling station premises during the ongoing by-elections at PP-217.

According to police sources, Mohsin, Imran Sheikh, Jehangir, Hamza and Amjad have been arrested from different polling stations and recovered mobile phones from their possession. The legal action under the violations of election code of conduct was being initiated against the violators, police sources added.

Meanwhile, another person was held over violations of election code of conduct. The arrested outlaw Rashid Iqbal s/o Fayyaz Hussain was arrested for displaying weapon at Government Primary school Iqbal Nagar in constituency PP-217. Case has been registered against the violator, police sources said.

The police banned use of mobile phones in polling station premises and display of weapons during the ongoing by-elections at PP-217 under the election code of conduct.