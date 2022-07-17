UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Using Mobile Phone, Displaying Weapon At Polling Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Five held for using mobile phone, displaying weapon at polling stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan police have arrested five persons for using mobile phones as the police imposed ban on bringing mobile phones in polling station premises during the ongoing by-elections at PP-217.

According to police sources, Mohsin, Imran Sheikh, Jehangir, Hamza and Amjad have been arrested from different polling stations and recovered mobile phones from their possession. The legal action under the violations of election code of conduct was being initiated against the violators, police sources added.

Meanwhile, another person was held over violations of election code of conduct. The arrested outlaw Rashid Iqbal s/o Fayyaz Hussain was arrested for displaying weapon at Government Primary school Iqbal Nagar in constituency PP-217. Case has been registered against the violator, police sources said.

The police banned use of mobile phones in polling station premises and display of weapons during the ongoing by-elections at PP-217 under the election code of conduct.

Related Topics

Election Multan Police Mobile Rashid From Government Weapon PP-217

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

14 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.