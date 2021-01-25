Five held for violating marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested five persons for violating marriage laws at a wedding party and recovered fireworks from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action Naseerabad Police arrested five persons identified as Qurban Hussain, Ehtesham Javed, Waqar Ahmad, Azan Dawood and Waseem Sajjad on the violation of marriage laws.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against those involved in mischievous activities.

The CPO said that operations were being carried out against those who endangered the lives and property of the people through fireworks.