Five held for violating renting rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A team of D-Type police station has arrested five property owners and tenants over violation of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

According to the police spokesman, the owners of houses and tenants did not provide the required tenancy particulars to the police.

The police detained Ameer Hamza, Abbad Ali, Muhammad Asam, Tanzeem Ali and Umar Hayyat of Allama Iqbal Colony.