Five held for violating tenancy rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Sargodha road police arrested five property owners and tenants on the violations of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

According to police spokesman, accused including owners of houses and tenants did not provide the required tenancy particulars (information) to the police. The police held Taj Muhammad, Adeel, Hafeez, Abdullah and Abdul Rasheed on the violations.