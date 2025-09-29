Five Held In Murder, Sexually Assaulting Boy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 10:07 PM
Police have arrested five accused wanted in murder, attempt to murder and sexually assaulting a teenage boy here on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested five accused wanted in murder, attempt to murder and sexually assaulting a teenage boy here on Monday.
According to police sources here, Thikriwala police during the raid held an accused Nadeem alias Sikandar.
The accused has shot dead one Muhammad Shahzad and injured Muhammad Shahbaz in Chak No 68-JB over enmity.
Madina Town police arrested four accused for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in the fields near Fakharabad and making his video. The accused included Saqlain, Zaheer, Husnain and Ihsan. They have been locked at the police station and legal action has been initiated against them.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure pro ..
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s econom ..
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary
Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours
36 criminals held in Faislabad
Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad
PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian eff ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..
APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawed, says Power Division spokesp ..
BISP chairperson visits Buner, distributes relief goods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s economy16 seconds ago
-
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary17 seconds ago
-
Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours18 seconds ago
-
36 criminals held in Faislabad20 seconds ago
-
Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy21 seconds ago
-
PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian efforts9 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to stand with national ..9 minutes ago
-
APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawed, says Power Division spokesperson9 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson visits Buner, distributes relief goods9 minutes ago
-
PML-N earns its worth through public service: CM Maryam5 minutes ago
-
42nd anniversary of MRD martyrs observed in Nawabshah5 minutes ago
-
Recent catastrophic floods left millions homeless, exposed to diseases: Acting President Gilani5 minutes ago