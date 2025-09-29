Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy

Police have arrested five accused wanted in murder, attempt to murder and sexually assaulting a teenage boy here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested five accused wanted in murder, attempt to murder and sexually assaulting a teenage boy here on Monday.

According to police sources here, Thikriwala police during the raid held an accused Nadeem alias Sikandar.

The accused has shot dead one Muhammad Shahzad and injured Muhammad Shahbaz in Chak No 68-JB over enmity.

Madina Town police arrested four accused for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in the fields near Fakharabad and making his video. The accused included Saqlain, Zaheer, Husnain and Ihsan. They have been locked at the police station and legal action has been initiated against them.