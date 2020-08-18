Five held in search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as five people being declared as 'unlawful resident' were nabbed during search operation launched on direction of CPO Hassan Raza yesterday midnight.

According to police spokesman, the operation was initiated in jurisdiction of Bohar Gate and Harram Gate police station including Sotri Wat, Mohallah Gharib Abad, Harram Gate intersection, Imam Bargah Zanbia and surrounding areas of Shah Risal shrine.

Identification of arrested people was held secret till filing of this report. About 85 people were verified through bio-metric process. Entire activity was held by Joint Task Team under supervision of JTT Inspector Rizwan Khan, it was said.