UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Held In Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Five held in search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as five people being declared as 'unlawful resident' were nabbed during search operation launched on direction of CPO Hassan Raza yesterday midnight.

According to police spokesman, the operation was initiated in jurisdiction of Bohar Gate and Harram Gate police station including Sotri Wat, Mohallah Gharib Abad, Harram Gate intersection, Imam Bargah Zanbia and surrounding areas of Shah Risal shrine.

Identification of arrested people was held secret till filing of this report. About 85 people were verified through bio-metric process. Entire activity was held by Joint Task Team under supervision of JTT Inspector Rizwan Khan, it was said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Muharram

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

28 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

58 minutes ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.