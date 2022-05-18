Five held involved in aerial firing, possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The local police in Rawalpindi on Tuesday arrested five accused involved in aerial firing and those possessing illegal weapons.

Taxila police arrested 02 accused Usman and Bilal involved in the aerail firing. Police have recovered 02 pistols with 30 bores from their possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police arrested Gulfraz and recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from the accused. Following operation, Naseerabad Police arrested Naik Mohammad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from the accused, while Saddar Wah police arrested Sadaqat and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SPs said that operations against those possessing illegal weapons would be continued.