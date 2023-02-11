UrduPoint.com

Five Held, Looted Goods Recovered In Multan

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Five held, looted goods recovered in Multan

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five accused involved in dacoity at a private telecom company's warehouse last year and recovered over Rs 10 million looted goods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five accused involved in dacoity at a private telecom company's warehouse last year and recovered over Rs 10 million looted goods.

According to details, the manager of a private company informed Lohari Gate police on 17,2,2022 that unknown outlaws looted goods worth Rs 12.2 million from a warehouse at gunpoint by tiding security guard with ropes.

Police registered the case and started investigation into the incident.

SHO Lohari Gate Muhammad Kaleem along with police traced the accused and arrested the five accused namely Asadullah, Shukran, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Asif and Abrar Luqman. The accused confessed the crime that they had looted along with company store keeper.

SP city Division Rana Ashraf hailed the police team and announced cash prize and commendatory certificates.

CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana hailed the performance of the police team.

Related Topics

Police Company From Million

Recent Stories

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan revi ..

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews security arrangements

7 minutes ago
 Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in P ..

Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Health ..

7 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO reviews ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO reviews cleanliness situation in diff ..

4 minutes ago
 Italy to Provide Ukraine With Aid Agreed Within NA ..

Italy to Provide Ukraine With Aid Agreed Within NATO, EU - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan has huge potential of dairy farming: mini ..

Pakistan has huge potential of dairy farming: minister

4 minutes ago
 Putin Awards Order of Courage to Russian War Corre ..

Putin Awards Order of Courage to Russian War Correspondent Injured in Soledar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.