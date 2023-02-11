Five held, looted goods recovered in Multan

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five accused involved in dacoity at a private telecom company's warehouse last year and recovered over Rs 10 million looted goods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five accused involved in dacoity at a private telecom company's warehouse last year and recovered over Rs 10 million looted goods.

According to details, the manager of a private company informed Lohari Gate police on 17,2,2022 that unknown outlaws looted goods worth Rs 12.2 million from a warehouse at gunpoint by tiding security guard with ropes.

Police registered the case and started investigation into the incident.

SHO Lohari Gate Muhammad Kaleem along with police traced the accused and arrested the five accused namely Asadullah, Shukran, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Asif and Abrar Luqman. The accused confessed the crime that they had looted along with company store keeper.

SP city Division Rana Ashraf hailed the police team and announced cash prize and commendatory certificates.

CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana hailed the performance of the police team.