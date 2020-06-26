UrduPoint.com
Five Held On Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 08:52 PM

Police on Friday rounded up five persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the Punjab government in wake of coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Friday rounded up five persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the Punjab government in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the police spokesman, Taxila Police during a course of action arrested five shopkeepers namely Imran Ahmed Khan, Hussain Jan, Abdullah, Imran and Abu Bakar on the violation including the closure of shop and not following the set rules of the administration.

In this regard, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has strictly instructed the authorities concerned to speed up action against those violating the law and ensure that officers and personnel assigned on field duty adhered to preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman said.

