Five held on violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five accused on the violation of marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks and sound system from their possession, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Osama Naeem, Sheikh Basit, Wasif Naeem, Mohammad Hamza and Mohammad Ali.

New Town Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani's appreciated the performance of police team adding that aerial firing and fireworks is an illegal act and endangering the lives and property of citizens will not be allowed at all.

CPO said that strict action should be taken against anti social elements.