UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Held Over Aerial Firing In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:41 PM

Five held over aerial firing in Faisalabad

Police arrested five persons over aerial firing at different areas during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested five persons over aerial firing at different areas during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested Arslan along with his friend near Dhera Sain graveyard and recovered weapons from them.

Both were resorted to aerial firing.

CIA police held three persons including Ghulam Mustafa from Khajoorwala Bagh on resorting to firing. They were handed over to Millat town police.

Related Topics

Firing Police Arslan Bagh From

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

44 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

58 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Germany to Provide Over $560Mln to WHO in 2020 - H ..

5 minutes ago

Annual pilgrimage trips for Chinese Muslims suspen ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.