Five held over aerial firing in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested five persons over aerial firing at different areas during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested Arslan along with his friend near Dhera Sain graveyard and recovered weapons from them.

Both were resorted to aerial firing.

CIA police held three persons including Ghulam Mustafa from Khajoorwala Bagh on resorting to firing. They were handed over to Millat town police.