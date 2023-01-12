UrduPoint.com

Five Held Over Black Marketing Of Flour

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Five held over black marketing of flour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Food department here on Thursday has raided and caught five outlaws involved in black marketing of government flour.

District food Controller (DFC) Omair Sagheer said that five people hailing from Muzaffargarh bought 50 bags of flour in a day.

The accused used to remove special ink and bought flour from different flour points and black marketed it.

He said that the fruits of government subsidy would be delivered to the deserving people at all costs.

Best arrangements have been made at the trucking points to facilitate the citizens, he added.

