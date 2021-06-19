UrduPoint.com
Five Held Over Electricity Theft

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Five held over electricity theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Five persons were arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub-Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, District police raided at Salampura, Sahuwala, Malkhanwala, Peero Chak, Main Bazaar Sialkot and caught red-handed Shehbaz Ali, Asim, Sajjad, Khan Muhammad and Waheed while pilfering electricity through meter tampering.

