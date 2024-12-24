Five Held Over Encroachments
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Gulberg police held five people for setting up encroachments on the main road and registered a case against them.
According to police sources here on Tuesday, some people had set up food counters on main Gulberg road which caused traffic blockage.
Police sent the accused behind the bars.
Separately, a motorcycle of a citizen was lifted from the parking of Jinnah Garden in the Civil Lines police area.
Hassan parked his two-wheeler in the parking yard of the garden. When he returned, he found his motorbike missing.
Police have registered a case against unknown accused.
