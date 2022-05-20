UrduPoint.com

Five Held Over Gambling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Five held over gambling

Police Friday arrested five alleged gamblers and recovered stake money from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Police Friday arrested five alleged gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

A spokesman for the police said that a team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid at Wijh village, arrested Ajmal, Akmal, Shahzad, Mukhtiar and Nasrullah on the gambling charges and recovered Rs 36,000 from them.

A case has been registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sahiwal Money From

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha meeting discusses matriculation annu ..

BISE Sargodha meeting discusses matriculation annual exams

11 minutes ago
 World's deafening silence over Yasin unfair trail ..

World's deafening silence over Yasin unfair trail deplorable: Mushaal

11 minutes ago
 SSUET distributes certificates among students of K ..

SSUET distributes certificates among students of Kamyab Jawan Programme

11 minutes ago
 Gujar Khan admin removes encroachments from Railwa ..

Gujar Khan admin removes encroachments from Railway Road, Behari Colony

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for benefiting from Turkish experti ..

Prime Minister for benefiting from Turkish expertise, experiences in all possibl ..

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.