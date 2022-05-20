Five held over gambling

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Police Friday arrested five alleged gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

A spokesman for the police said that a team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid at Wijh village, arrested Ajmal, Akmal, Shahzad, Mukhtiar and Nasrullah on the gambling charges and recovered Rs 36,000 from them.

A case has been registered against them.