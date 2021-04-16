Five held over power theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested five persons for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and meters.

Sub Division Officer (SDO) GEPCO along with Haji-pura police team raided at Shahab-pura, Ittefaq Colony and Miana-pura, and three accused Tahir Hussain, Kashif Pervaiz and Farid-ud-din were caught red handed while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and meters.

Meanwhile, Ugoki police caught Nasir and Ghulam Yasir red handed for pilfering electricity.

Police had registered separate cases and started investigation.