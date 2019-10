FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Police arrested five drivers from various parts of the city on charge of rash driving during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that among the accused included Shehroz from Minerva chowk, Asim from University chowk, Riaz from Karkhana Bazaar, Manzoor Hussain and Abdullah from Rajbah road.

Further investigation was under progress.