Five Held Over Violation Of Renting Laws
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Sunday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested five renting rules violators.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.
Wah Cantt Police arrested five suspects namely Shehreyar, Ali, Naeemullah, Ishaq and Muhammad Nawaz.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
