Five held, rifle recovered during operation in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The district police have arrested five suspects and recovered an illegal rifle during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Paharpur police station on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the Paharpur Circle Police conducted a search and strike operation led by SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal along with SHO Aftab Alam Baloch against criminal elements and wanted offenders.

During the operation, around 30 houses were searched in three villages. As a result, five suspects were taken into custody. During the search, a Kalashnikov-type 44-bore rifle with a magazine and six cartridges was recovered from the house of Faisal, son of Inayatullah, resident of Bhanar Balochan Wala, Sigri Kacha.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

