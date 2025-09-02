Open Menu

Five Held, Rifle Recovered During Operation In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Five held, rifle recovered during operation in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The district police have arrested five suspects and recovered an illegal rifle during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Paharpur police station on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the Paharpur Circle Police conducted a search and strike operation led by SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal along with SHO Aftab Alam Baloch against criminal elements and wanted offenders.

During the operation, around 30 houses were searched in three villages. As a result, five suspects were taken into custody. During the search, a Kalashnikov-type 44-bore rifle with a magazine and six cartridges was recovered from the house of Faisal, son of Inayatullah, resident of Bhanar Balochan Wala, Sigri Kacha.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

8 minutes ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

15 minutes ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

29 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

4 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

8 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

17 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

17 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

17 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan