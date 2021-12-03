UrduPoint.com

Five Held, Stolen Motorbikes And Cash Recovered

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police arrested five accused involved in theft incidents

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police arrested five accused involved in theft incidents.

According to a news release issued on Friday, police team comprising assistant sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishaq, Haider Ali Shah and others under the supervision of DSP CIA Rukhsar Mehdi apprehended four members of Afghan national thief ' gang involved in stolen motorbikes and rickshaw from different areas of the city and recovered four stolen motorbikes, bike spare parts, two loader rickshaws and weapons used in crime.

Cases were registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

The nabbed accused were identified as Kamran Khan (Gang leader), Abbseen Khan, Asad Khan and Sohaib Khan.

This gang confessed it's involvement in numerous incidents of lifting motorbikes and loader Rakshahs from twin cities police stations.

In another action, the police team arrested an accused identified as Muhammad Asif involved in theft cases and recovered stolen cash worth Rs. 400,000 from his possession.

