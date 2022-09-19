Five held under terrorism charges in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Saddar Bhalwal Police have arrested five people and registered cases against them under terrorism charges.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Muhammad Azhar Akram had taken notice of a terrorist incident taking place in Saddar Bhalwal Police precincts.

He tasked District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz to arrest the culprits.

Police arrested the accused and registered cases against them under the terrorism charges.