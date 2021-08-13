Five held, weapons, cash recovered

UrduPoint.com

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered weapons and cash from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered weapons and cash from them.

The police said officials conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering three pistols and a rifle.

Meanwhile, policemen also arrested a robber and recovered Rs 606,000 from him.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Muneer, Muhammad Qasim, Ali Hassan,Amjad and Sarfraz.

The police registered cases against the accused.

