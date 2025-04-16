Five held with 5.5kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The police arrested five accused, including a female drug trafficker, and recovered

over 5.5 kilogram of hashish besides a number of cartons of non-custom-paid cigarettes

in separate raids carried out in Kot Addu Sadar and Rohillanwali area of Sheher Sultan.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that a police team from PS Rohillanwali arrested

an accused, Sarfraz Gabol, and recovered 1.27 kilogram of hashish from his possession

in Sheher Sultan.

In separate raids conducted in different parts of Kot Addu, Sadar police arrested four accused,

three of them drug traffickers and recovered 4.

25 kilogram of hashish. The drug traffickers

included a female from whom police recovered 1.28 kg of Hashish while rest of the two yielded

recovery of 1.4 and 1.5 kilograms of hashish.

Kot Addu Sadar police also arrested an accused, Abdul Rasheed, and recovered 160 cartons of non-custom-paid cigarettes from his possession. The cigarettes seized were handed over to customs officials and accused was put in the police lock-up after registration of case.

DPO Muzaffargarh Dr. Rizwan Ahmad Khan commended the police teams and asked them to intensify further their operations against drug traffickers and smugglers.