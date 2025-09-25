Five held with 88 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Police on Thursday arrested five kite sellers and recovered kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district. According to a spokesperson,the teams of different police stations raided and arrested five kite sellers namely as Muhammad Ziaullah, Umair, Tariq, Shamus and Waheed, besides recovering 88 kites from their possession.