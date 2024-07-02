Open Menu

Five Held With Booty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Five held with booty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Millat Town police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five gangsters

and recovered 3 motorcycles, illicit weapons and other valuables

from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing five

members of a dacoit gang identified as Fahad, Ghulam Mustafa Hasnin,

Haidar Ali, Yasir Ismail and Saleem Nawaz who were wanted by police

in dozens of dacoity and robbery cases.

The police recovered 3 motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones

and other valuables from them.

Further investigation was underway.

