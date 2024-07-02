Five Held With Booty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Millat Town police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five gangsters
and recovered 3 motorcycles, illicit weapons and other valuables
from their possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing five
members of a dacoit gang identified as Fahad, Ghulam Mustafa Hasnin,
Haidar Ali, Yasir Ismail and Saleem Nawaz who were wanted by police
in dozens of dacoity and robbery cases.
The police recovered 3 motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones
and other valuables from them.
Further investigation was underway.
