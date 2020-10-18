Five held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

During a drive against drug pushers, the team of Urban Area police station headed by SHO Ameer Ahmed Khan conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested a bootlegger and recovered 120 liter of liquor from him.

The police also claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders and recovered 3 pistols of 30 bore from them. The outlaws were identified as Usama Hammad, Muhammad Arif, Salman Ali, Muhammad Sadiq and Ifftikhar Shah. Further investigation was underway.